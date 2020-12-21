‘We might come to the end of ASUU strike tomorrow’ —Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has expressed optimism that Nigerian universities would reopen for academic activities soon.

It will be recalled that lecturers under the the umbrella of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have been on strike since March, 2019.

The minister disclosed this while speaking at a function in Alor, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The minister said: “We have met about 98 percent of the request of ASUU. Some 5 to 2 percent is what you can call promissory notes. So, I am very hopeful that by midnight today, there are some works we are supposed to get on to do. They also have some work they are supposed to do on their own side with their people.

“Tuesday, we will meet in the afternoon and we will compare notes. We will put everything on the table and compare. I believe that we might have come to the end of the strike when we meet tomorrow.

“Well, it is a journey of a thousand miles which you will have to take one step first. Tomorrow, all things being equal, we will agree now to agree because we were disagreeing before.

“We disagree to agree and agree to disagree formerly. But tomorrow, I hope we will agree to agree. Once we do that, schools will reopen in January, 2021”.

