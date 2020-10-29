We must avoid second wave of COVID-19, our economy too fragile for another lockdown —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigeria must do everything within its power to avoid a second wave of COVID-19.

He said the nation’s economy remained too fragile to bear another lockdown to curtail the spread of the virus.

Buhari stated this in a post on his Twitter handle on Thursday, @MBuhari.

Some European countries including Germany and France have announced another lockdown in their countries to curtail the second wave of the dreaded disease.

But Buhari said Nigeria must ensure cases of COVID-19 remained low, as had been the case recently, because of the consequences another lockdown would have on the nation’s economy.

He wrote, “Looking at the trends in the other countries, we must do all we can to avert a second wave of Covid-19 in Nigeria. We must make sure that our cases, which have gone down, do not rise again. Our economy is too fragile to bear another round of lockdown.”

