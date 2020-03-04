We must stop people with criminal records from getting to power -Adeyemi

The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Smart Adeyemi, said on Wednesday the military era was better than the current democratic dispensation in the country.

Adeyemi, who stated this in his contribution to a bill for an Act to establish the National Electoral Offences Commission and for Other Related Matters, said people of questionable character had taken leadership positions in the country.

He said: “Mr. President, when people of questionable character become leaders, then what is the future of that country? In fact, I am compelled to say, military era is better than Nigeria’s democratic system.

“When you talk about maladministration and misappropriation of public funds, it emanates from people who have criminal records. People who had no background were elected or forced themselves into power.

“Mr. President, this is one of the best bills that we must all support.

“We are living witnesses to bad governance and bad representation in parliament. We must support this bill to bring good people into power, not charlatans or ragamuffin. People with criminal records come to the National Assembly to make laws.”

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said the claim that the military era was preferable to democracy was not true.

He said Adeyemi was entitled to his own opinion, adding that he made the comment in his personal capacity.

“The position of this chambers is that democracy is better than military era and Senator Adeyemi is entitled to his opinion,” Lawan said.

