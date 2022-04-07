We need wealth creators, not wealth sharers, Peter Obi laments Nigeria’s economic situation

A former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi has bemoaned the economic situation of the country, worsened by the consumption pattern of the political class and leadership.

Obi made this assertion during a press conference shortly after briefing the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on his 2023 presidential ambition, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He further expressed his dissatisfaction with the level of insecurity, poverty, unemployment and out of school children in the country.

“People now spend 100 per cent of their salary to feed. It is a crises situation. What will somebody like me do?

“We need to move the country from consumption to production. There is nothing to share again.

“We now need wealth creators, not wealth sharers. We have been sharing wealth for a long time, we need to start creating wealth,” he said.

Obi also stated that Nigerian government‘s costs must be reduced.

Read also: Attack on Anambra divisional police headquarters unwarranted – Peter Obi

Speaking further, he said “On security, we have what we call natural security and artificial security. The natural security deals with job creation; you need to put food on people’s tàble to ensure that they are not doing the wrong thing.

“If they don’t know where the next meal will come from, the tendency is that they will become a tool for anything. So we need to employ people.

“I know what to do in putting money into micro, small and medium scale enterprises. I have experimented it in a small way which people can see,” he said.

Obi stated that he was not desperate to become President of Nigeria, but rather desperate to see a better Nigeria.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now