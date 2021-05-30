We paid N180m, 10 motorbikes to free our kids -Parents of Greenfield Varsity Students (Video) | Ripples Nigeria

News
We paid N180m, 10 motorbikes to free our kids -Parents of Greenfield Varsity Students (Video)
Angry parents of student of Greenfield university say they had to cough out N180 million and 10 new motorbikes to secure the release of their children who were kidnapped about 39 days ago.
The aggrieved parents were caught in a video that has gone viral expressing their displeasure at the security agencies and government, over the handling of the kidnapped school children.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the students were released on Saturday along the Abuja-Kaduna Highway.
In the video, about two of the parents disclosed that N180 million was paid to the kidnappers.
“One hundred and eighty million naira, that is what they collected, without the help of government. None of the government officials have come to address us since the 20th of April,” a man in the video said.
A woman, also a parent of one of the abducted students, said the parents also gave 10 motorcycles to the kidnappers.
It would be recalled that the students were abducted from their hostels on April 20.
Three days later, the remains of three of the students were found in Kwanan Bature village, a location close to the university.
On April 26, the Kaduna State Government announced that the kidnappers killed two more students.
The Kaduna State Government and the Federal Government had discouraged ransom payments to bandits.
By Mayowa Oladeji
