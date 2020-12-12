We planted 10,000 churches without calling for any offering during Covid-19 —Oyedepo

The General Overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo says the church was able to plant 10,000 churches despite the rampaging Covid-19 pandemic, without asking any member to bring an offering or tithe.

Speaking on Saturday morning at the ongoing Shiloh 2020, Oyedepo said:

“In spite of Covid-19 noise-some pestilence, we planted 10,000 churches without raising an offering. We will show the devil and his agents pepper.”

The cleric said the insinuation by many Nigerians that pastors depend on offerings and tithes for their upkeep was wrong as the Winners Chapel has been able to achieve a lot of things without the input of members.

Continuing, Oyedepo said:

“I wasn’t called to ministry. I just love serving the Lord. I have not received a salary since 1987 but the Lord has been sustaining me.

“I went on a mountain for three days fasting, praying and searching the scriptures. The first day, a snake fell in front of me; by the 3rd day, behold I heard God say to me; ‘Behold, I have touched your tongue with a coal of fire, as you say it, you see it.

“There is nothing magical in the kingdom. Everything follows God’s laid down procedures. I am not called a leader, God only pays labourers. Only labouring leaders live a profitable life, setting exemplary life for others to follow.”

