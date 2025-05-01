We rejected Tinubu’s offers, chose to stand by the people —SDP’s Adebayo

Prince Adewole Adebayo, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), has reiterated the party’s strong opposition to the policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying the SDP has consistently chosen principle over political reward.

Speaking during an interview on News Central TV’s breakfast show on Wednesday, Adebayo made it clear that the party had no political dealings or shared interests with the current administration. “We oppose President Tinubu on policy,” he stated firmly. “We have no history with him, no understanding with him. When they offered us positions, we quietly declined. We chose instead to offer alternative policies.”

According to Adebayo, the party’s goal is not to wrest power for its own sake but to serve the people through accountability, transparency, and ideological consistency.

Adebayo used the platform to caution new entrants into the SDP, many of whom are defectors from other political parties, to leave behind the habits that have corrupted Nigeria’s political space. “Don’t bring those shenanigans here,” he said. “We are not interested in your former arrangements or your grievances over unfulfilled promises.”

Read Also: Blogger pleads guilty to defaming MFM Pastor Olukoya, accepts plea deal

He emphasized that while the SDP welcomes new members, they must align with the party’s values of service and moral integrity. “We educate our people not to chase unearned money, set up fake structures, or speak in the language of ethnicity,” he added.

Referring to the recent statements made by SDP state chairmen, Adebayo said the party leadership across the country has been instructed to ensure ideological discipline among its ranks. “This is not a party where money or status earns you influence. We want to change the political culture, not be changed by it.”

Adebayo also addressed rumors of ongoing political coalition talks, clarifying that while the party remains open to conversations, it will only engage with groups that demonstrate a commitment to the public good. “If you want to wrest power for selfish reasons, don’t come to us. But if you’re ready to be accountable for your past and show the people you’ve changed, then we can talk.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now