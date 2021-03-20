We suspended Azman Air to avoid national disaster –NCAA | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
We suspended Azman Air to avoid national disaster –NCAA
The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has criticised Azman Air, following the discovery of a series of serious incidents and numerous unprofessional conduct which led to its suspension.
This was contained in a statement issued by Mr Sam Adurogboye, General Manager, Public Affairs, NCAA, in Lagos, on Friday, March 19.
Adurogboye stated that the NCAA was constrained to issue the statement so as to keep the records straight and disabuse the minds of the public that the action it took was anything other than for safety reasons.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the NCAA had, on Tuesday, suspended flight operations by Azman Air with immediate effect, over a series of incidents involving its Boeing 737 aircraft.
Adurogboye explained that the suspended airline had at least three serious incidents, including burst tyres, within the past six weeks, such that the NCAA could not continue to allow such unprofessional conduct to persist without taking decisive action.
The general manager said the alarming trend of tyre failures, in combination with improper tyre maintenance procedures by the airline, were a clear and strong indication of an accident chain formation in its final stages at Azman Air.
He further explained that there was an urgent need to break the accident chain, before a completely avoidable national tragedy occurred, adding that it would not allow avoidable accidents to happen in the sector, due to the airline’s persistent professional misconduct.
“Over a period of about six weeks, Azman Air Boeing 737 aircraft, operating scheduled passenger flights, were involved in three separate incidents, resulting in damage to the aircraft, in each case, but with no loss of life, for which it was grateful to God.
“During a routine ramp inspection on Feb 10, at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, NCAA inspectors found an Azman Air maintenance engineer carrying out replacement of the right-hand main landing gear wheel assembly.
“The aircraft (nos. 3 and 4) of their Boeing 737-500 aircraft, with registration 5N-SYS, were being maintained without referring to the manufacturer’s maintenance manual.
Read also: NCAA suspends Azman Air operations over safety concerns
“This is a violation of Civil Aviation regulations, for which both Azman Air and the engineer were sanctioned, but are yet to pay the fine.
“On Feb. 11, Azman Air flight AZM 2318 operated with the same Boeing 737-500 aircraft with registration 5N-SYS, which departed Kaduna for Lagos.
“During take-off, a component of the aircraft was observed to have fallen off the aircraft and Air Traffic Control (ATC) notified the Captain, who chose to continue the flight to Lagos.
“Upon arrival in Lagos, the Captain failed to make entry in the aircraft technical logbook, of the incident
”Azman Air maintenance team on ground in Lagos were notified of the detached part and carried out an inspection, which identified the missing part as the no 3 Main Landing Gear (MLG) heatshield.
“However, the maintenance team neither made an entry in the technical logbook, nor rectified the defect, but released the aircraft for a scheduled passenger flight from Lagos to Abuja,” he said.
Adurogboye said NCAA inspectors in Abuja were notified and promptly grounded the aircraft, until the defect was rectified, before releasing the aircraft for flight resumption operations, adding that an Investigation letter was issued to it as investigations were ongoing.
He said that on Feb. 16, exactly five days after the incident, when the previous incident was still under investigation, Azman flight AZM 2325, with the same Boeing 737-500 aircraft with registration 5N-SYS, suffered a burst tyre.
Adurogboye said a comprehensive audit of Azman Air would be conducted in the areas of operations, airworthiness, training, licensing, financial health, and any other area, determined to be necessary during the exercise.
The general manager said an audit team of inspectors had been constituted to determine the root causes of the incidents, and recommend actions needed to forestall recurrence.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Spain-based Sadiq Umar replaced by Enyimba’s Anayo Iwuala in Nigeria’s AFCONQ squad
Enyimba star, Anayo Iwuala has been called-up by Gernot Rohr as part of the Super Eagles squad for this months...
EUROPA DRAW: Arsenal get giant-slayers Slavia Prague, Man Utd to face Granada
The two English Premier League clubs left in the Europa League race, Arsenal and Manchester United, have discovered their foes...
BREAKING… Liverpool to face Real Madrid in UCL quarterfinals; Bayern battle PSG
Premier League champions, Liverpool have been drawn against Spanish champions Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League....
EUROPA: Pogba winner in Milan sends Man Utd through to last-eight
Paul Pogba scored the winning goal for Manchester United in their round-of-16 tie with AC Milan in the Europa League....
Balogun sees red as Rangers exit Europa with loss to Olayinka’s Slavia Prague
Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun was shown a red card on Thursday as Rangers fell to a 2-0 home defeat...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m Series A round. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m...
Facebook launches Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa
Facebook on Friday announced the launch of Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa to address connectivity issues in the region. The...
9 free tools you can use for academic writing
We want to write the best academic pieces, and we want it easy. But the million-dollar question is, is this...
How to convert PDF to PNG images the right way?
PDF documents might be excellent for presentations and assignments, but it isn’t exactly practical for saving images. In that case,...
Merging PDF files with proficiency and accuracy
PDF documents and files are the most in-demand documents in this generation. This is because from the name itself, “Portable...
Top 3 sure ways to repair any corrupted or damaged PDF file
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a massive shift in the way we study, work, and live. With people having to...