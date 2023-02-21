‘We will announce our preferred presidential candidate Thursday’, —NANS

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), said its preferred presidential candidate will be unveiled on Thursday in time for the 2023 presidential election on February 25.

The leadership of the student body announced on Monday that it would be engaging presidential candidates in a town hall meeting in Abuja on the day where one of them would be endorsed.

NANS National Publicity Officer, Giwa Temitope, who disclosed this in an interaction with newsmen, said the student union was not interested in money from any of the candidates, rather, it would beam its searchlight for the right candidate with the “capacity and desire to fix the challenges facing the country’s education sector.”

“We all know that NANS is the apex body of all student organisation in Nigeria both home and abroad. In view of the forthcoming presidential election, NANS is set to endorse its candidate after a proper consultation with all Students Union Presidents, indigenous associations, Joint Campus Committees of the students’ body, and the Diasporan student leaders,” Temitope said.

“Recall that a committee was set up last year to interface with all the presidential candidates; the APC, PDP, Labour Party and the others. We have reached a conclusion and we will be having a town hall meeting on Thursday.

READ ALSO:NANS threatens nationwide protest over fuel, naira scarcity

“We have already invited all the candidates to have an interactive session with them to know who has our love at heart, has the desire to fix the education sector, health sector and all sectors in Nigeria that is not working at the moment.

“After the interaction with the candidates, we will be endorsing the candidate that we believe will take Nigeria to a greater height

“Any other endorsement by anyone using the name of student association is fake, null and void. Anyone who endorses any candidate in the name of NANS on or before February 23 is fraudulent and should be arrested.

“We don’t need any candidate’s money; we need a candidate who will love the masses and make a great difference,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now