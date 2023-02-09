‘We will break Lagos free from godfather’s grip,’ PDP candidate, Jandor reacts to Fashola’s cameraman jibe

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Adediran Olajide aka Jandor, has reacted to a statement credited to a former governor of the state, Babatunde Raji Fashola, on next month’s election.

Fashola had at an event in the state on Thursday dismissed Jandor as a mere cameraman without the requisite qualities to rule the country’s commercial nerve centre.

The PDP candidate was a State House correspondent with Lagos Television during Fashola’s tenure as the governor of the state from 2007 to 2015.

Jandor, who reacted to the ex-governor’s remark on his Twitter handle, accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of carrying out a campaign of calumny.

He said the ruling party was under pressure to market their unenviable records in the state.

He wrote: “My attention has been drawn to disparaging statements made by my boss, former Governor of Lagos, Babatunde Fashola, earlier today at an event in Lagos. He reportedly referred to me as a cameraman who is not ready to govern Lagos.

“While this may come as a shock to many who may have heard me speak well of him and his achievements in Lagos, despite being the flag bearer of the main opposition party in the same Lagos, let me quickly signpost a reminder that this is the season of calumnies and the APC are expectedly under pressure to sell their unenviable records to the now very discerning electorates of Lagos. There is clearly a brief to all the beneficiaries of the status quo to publicly show where their support lies.

“In June of 2020, an extract from BRF’s condolence message to me on the loss of my mum, in black prints, states: ‘your very inspiring life story…turned into a ladder for educational success, entrepreneurial acumen, and visionary leadership aspirations.’ It is just a few weeks before the elections and the story has suddenly changed.

“Records must be kept straight, however, especially for varying audiences who may be misled by my very dear Boss and former Governor of Lagos.

READ ALSO: Fashola mocks division in opposition, insists Nigerians deserve APC govt

“While I insist that there is absolutely nothing untoward about being a cameraman, and I must apologize to hordes of cameramen out there who have made a mark for themselves in their craft and may feel smeared by my respected Boss’s remark, I was never a cameraman.

“As a matter of fact, I was absorbed into the service of government of Lagos State Broadcasting Service as a Reportorial and Editorial Executive, and camera handling was certainly not the professional services I rendered to BRF, and the Lagos State government under his watch.

“I really don’t know what it is with my Oga (Boss) and cameras lately. This is reminding me of that famous missing camera he magically found at the Lekki toll gate, the scene of the ENDSARS massacre.

“BRF has my respect still, nothing will change that. Personally, I can’t wait to show the residents of Lagos that a lot more can be achieved way beyond what their celebrated over N50b revenue is currently doing.

“Under the watch of a truly independent governor that has no ties to a godfather’s apron strings. We will break Lagos free and my Boss, BRF will be proud of our achievements!”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now