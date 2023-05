We will govern and not rule over you, Tinubu says in inaugural speech

President Bola Tinubu has vowed that his administration will govern and not rule over Nigerians.

According to Tinubu, who made the vow during his inaugural speech on Monday, he will only govern on behalf of Nigerians and not Lord things over them.

He further promised to consult with Nigerians in governing the nation, even as he praised former President Muhammadu Buhari, calling him a worthy partner and friend.

