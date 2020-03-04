We will honour court order suspending Oshiomhole – APC

The Acting National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Victor Giadom, said on Wednesday the party would adhere to the court order which suspended the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

He told journalists at the party’s National Secretariat that the APC as a law-abiding political party had no other option than to comply with the court decision to suspend its chairman.

Justice Danladi Senchi of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Jabi, had on Wednesday ordered the ex-Edo State governor to temporarily step aside as the APC chief.

READ ALSO: APC National Vice-Chairman welcomes Oshiomhole’s suspension

The judge asked Oshiomhole to step down pending the determination of the substantive suit seeking his removal as the APC chairman.

The court held that the party wrongfully continued to retain him as its National Chairman while he is under suspension as a member of the party.

Join the conversation

Opinions