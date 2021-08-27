‘We will hunt you down, make you pay’, Joe Biden vows retaliation over Kabul airport attacks

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, has vowed that his country will retaliate Thursday’s attack at the Kabul airport where over 100 people, including US service men lost their lives, saying he will hunt down those responsible and make them pay.

Biden, in a speech from the White House on Friday morning, said the bombings were carried out by the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, ISKP (ISIS-K), ISIL’s affiliate in Afghanistan, and the perpetrators will pay the price.

“To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this: We will not forgive; we will not forget,” Biden said.

“We will hunt you down and make you pay. I will defend our interests in our people with every measure at my command.

“We will not be deterred by terrorists; we will not let them stop our mission. We will continue the evacuations,” he added.

Biden had postponed his engagements for the day, including a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, to focus on the situation in Afghanistan.

General Kenneth McKenzie, commander of the US Central Command, also confirmed that airlifts will not stop after the attack.

“Our mission is to evacuate US citizens, third-country nationals, Special Immigrant Visa holders, US embassy staff and Afghans at risk,” McKenzie said. “Despite this attack, we’re continuing the mission.”

The Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley, the top US general, also said the American military remains “focused and steadfast on this mission”.

