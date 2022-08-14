﻿We will meet in court, Gov Ortom tells Miyetti Allah

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has told Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore that he is always willing to meet them at the International Criminal Court of Justice (ICC) anytime.

Ortom made this statement, on Saturday, in response to threats in the media attributed to the Fulani group, whose members had been accused of inflicting destruction on Benue villages, killing thousands of people and leaving countless others homeless.

The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore had reportedly approached the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague to file a lawsuit against Governor Ortom for allegedly seizing more than 25,000 cows belonging to its members and imprisoning more than 4000 herders, according to a statement attributed to the group’s Secretary-General, Alhaji Saleh Al-Hassan.

In his response to the court action, Governor Ortom reiterated his readiness to meet them in court.

He noted, “Tell Miyetti Allah and all its leadership that I am ready to meet them in court, anywhere,” while explaining that as the Benue State Governor, he was implementing a law duly passed by the legislature and signed into law.

Ortom also maintained that the passage of the law was part of measures to end the incessant invasion by the armed herdsmen and halt farmers/herders clashes in the state.

He noted, “Let those who are threatening to take me to court understand that every law is meant to be obeyed. For the avoidance of doubts, Benue people agreed for the law to be implemented.

“We are therefore enforcing the law. And anybody willing to do business in the state must abide by the law. I have done what is right and legitimate to protect my people from further killings. That is what constitutional democracy demands.”

