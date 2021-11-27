We will never beg Buhari to release Sunday Igboho –Afenifere

Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has vowed never to stoop low to beg President Muhammadu Buhari to release Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, who is currently in prison custody in Benin Republic.

The group was reacting to calls by prominent Yoruba individuals and groups urging it to emulate Igbo leaders and approach President Buhari to plead for the release of Igboho.

But in a statement on Friday signed its General-Secretary, Sola Ebiseni, Afenifere said there was no basis to beg the President to release the Oduduwa Republic advocate as he had committed no crime.

Read also:Interpreter’s absence stalls arraignment of Igboho aides

“We do not have to beg the President to release Sunday Igboho. Sunday Igboho did not commit any offence whatsoever; that’s our position.

“Those who went to invade his house were terrorists in Nigerian security uniform and they have no right whatsoever and that has been tested in a court of competent jurisdiction. Igboho has been absolved and the government was visited with N20bn worth of damages.

“In spite of the impunity of the Buhari government, we insist that Nigeria shall not be governed except by the rule of law,” the statement said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now