‘We will not flee our ancestral lands for bandits‘, Southern Kaduna Christians vow

Christian leaders from Southern Kaduna communities that have been ravaged by attacks from bandits and terrorists have vowed that the people will not flee their ancestral land because of the criminals.

The Christian leaders under the aegies of Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association (SKCLA), said despite renewed attacks and killings in their communities, especially the recent killings of over 30 people on December 24, said despite the heartless attacks, the people had resolved not to run away from their lands.

A statement by the SKCLA on Monday, noted that though the celebration of Christmas in Southern Kaduna was bleak due to renewed attacks in some communities, the people would not be cowed to vacate their homelands.

READ ALSO:Police arrests suspected bandit with four AK47 rifles in Kaduna

The statement which was signed by the Chairman of SKCLA, Dr. Emmanuel Kure, enjoined Christians in the state to use the yuletide season to: pray for the repose of the souls of those whose lives were cut short by the terrorists and speedy recovery to the injured.”

“We the people of Southern Kaduna will not flee our ancestral land despite the unprovoked attacks and killings of our people by bandits and terrorists.

“We will not be vowed, neither will we be forced to leave our homes and communities for them. We urge Christians both in Kaduna and in Nigeria to use this period to pray for peace in Southern Kaduna and Nigeria as a whole,” Kure, who is the Vision Pioneer of The Throne Room Trust Ministry, Kafanchan, said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now