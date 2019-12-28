We will present ‘the best material’ for president in 2023 —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Saturday it would do everything possible to win the presidency in 2023.

The party said it would go the whole hog to ensure that events that led to its defeat in the 2019 presidential election would not be repeated.

The party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Diran Odeyemi, in a chat with journalists, said the party was determined to return to winning ways in three years’ time.

He, however, added that the PDP did not lose the 2019 presidential election.

Odeyemi said: “Nigerians are aware of the shame that played out in 2019 elections. We did not lose but I don’t want to dwell in the past because the apex court in the land has adjudicated on the matter.

“For now, we will keep our strategy close to our chest but permit me to say this: Zoning for now, is not giving the PDP headache. Whichever zone we agree on, I can assure Nigerians that we will come up with the best candidate that will put an end to the eight years misrule of the APC.

“Regardless of the zone, Nigerians should expect from PDP in 2023 the best material, in terms of capacity, knowledge, preparedness, exposure, experience, and courage; a man who will quickly make a difference in the life of Nigerians.”

The PDP scribe, who expressed confidence in the ability of his party to return to power in 2023, said Nigerians would in 2023 realize that the APC came to learn the rudiments of governance but ended up as a poor student of politics and constitutional democracy.

These, according to him, would make them go all out for a party that “has done it before and is ready to do it again.”

“In the next three years, Nigerians will file out again to partake in a referendum on constitutionalism, hunger, rule of law and democracy. We are praying that in the next three years, they will repent of their wickedness and crass incompetence for the country to survive.

“Today, the so-called integrity is nowhere to be found. They are presiding over corruption and Nigerians are dying of hunger by the day. This party cannot simply continue because by 2023, Nigerians know the step to take to rectify all the wrongs since APC’s assumption of office in 2015,” he concluded.

