We will pursue Amotekun to a logical conclusion —Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo, on Wednesday insisted that the governors of Southwestern states are on sound legal grounds in putting together the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), also known as Amotekun.

The governor, who spoke at the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Akure, also vowed that he and his colleagues will pursue the initiative to a logical conclusion.

Akereredolu, also insisted that the outfit is not a paramilitary organisation: “The security of our people is very paramount to us. That is why you voted us in. Operation Amotekun is to complement the efforts of the armed forces and the police .

“So we are on very sound legal grounds, and we will pursue this to a logical conclusion. Operation Amotekun is one of the solutions we can proffer to the security challenges in the South-Western Nigeria.

“The activities of the personnel working for the outfit have not come out and someone sat in his office and said they are paramilitary. How did he come to that conclusion?”

Akeredolu, who is also the Chairman of the Southwest Governors Forum, while speaking on Channels Television programme, Politics Today, said the governors of the zone will first seek a political solution before approaching the courts.

He said: “If that fails, we will go to court and allow the court to decide.

“We do not have to consult with the AGF to set up Amotekun. The President and the IG were already informed. The AGF should have been more circumspect before making the statement he made yesterday.”

Shedding light on some of the reasons for the setting up of the security outfit, Akeredolu said: “The police will tell you that they are not to go into the forests. Our youths and hunters are to operate in the forests. When they kidnap people, the kidnappers will go into the forests.”

