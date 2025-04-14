‘We will soon defeat Boko Haram,’ NAF chief, Abubakar vows

Following a recent upsurge in attacks by Boko Haram insurgents in the North-West, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Hassan Abubakar, has vowed that the Nigerian Air Force would soon wipe out the terrorists.

Abubakar was reacting to last weekend’s devastating attack which claimed the lives of eight people and injured over 20 in Borno State.

The NAF chief, who made the pledge when he visited the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai in Maiduguri on Sunday, reaffirmed the resolve of the Force to decisively defeat the insurgents through sustained air operations and deployment of advanced warfare technologies.

The visit of the Air Chief was also in line with the alarm raised last week by Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, over the deteriorating security conditions in the region, following renewed attacks in some communities in the state.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Headquarters Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Ehimen Ejodame, the NAF chief promised that it was just a matter of time before the terrorists would be defeated and wiped out from the country.

While commending the bravery and resilience of frontline troops, the Air chief promised continued support to strengthen their efforts in the ongoing counter-insurgency operations.

READ ALSO: ﻿Borno Gov, Zulum, blasts Infomation Minister Idris after fresh Boko Haram attack

“Air Marshal Abubakar emphasised that their bravery and resilience in the face of adversity have not gone unnoticed.

“His visit, marked by personal interactions with troops, underscored his deep appreciation for their dedication and the vital role airpower plays in neutralizing threats and protecting communities.

“After receiving operational briefings from field commanders, the Air Marshal Abubakar reiterated NAF’s commitment to maintaining air superiority by leveraging precision airstrikes, real-time intelligence, and cutting-edge technology.

“He also stressed the critical role of public support in achieving lasting peace, highlighting the importance of unity, inter-agency collaboration, and civilian cooperation in the fight against insurgency.

“Reaffirming the Nigerian Air Force’s commitment to maintaining dominance in the battlespace, the CAS pledged continued investment in cutting-edge technology to empower frontline units,” the statement added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now