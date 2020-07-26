We will survive the pains of COVID-19, Osinbajo assures Nigerians

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has assured Nigerians that the present unprecedented hardship and disruption to the economy will be surmounted.

According to the Vice President, who spoke at the 11th Synod of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Abuja Diocese on Saturday, humanity and indeed Nigerians will survive the despair, pain and other consequences associated with the disease.

Osinbajo said: “Everything around us has been shaken and is being shaken by the greatest global threat to mankind in a century. We are in the midst of the greatest economic slump in history, every region of the world is experiencing an unprecedented slowdown in growth. It is my firm belief that, by the grace of God, very soon, this pandemic will be defeated.”

The Vice President further counseled that Christians must however put their hopes in Christ Jesus, noting that the present situation can only be overturned in God’s name.

“The sum and substance of what I am saying is that these past few months have shown us that human ingenuity and planning cannot even assure us that we will live to see the next day. Any hopes built on the foundation of human understanding and effort is a shaky and unsure foundation and is bound to fail when the storms and the turbulence come.

Read also: COVID-19: Nigeria’s revenues dropped by over 40% —Osinbajo

“There is a sure foundation, one that never fails. One that cannot fail because the cornerstone and the rock on which it stands is the creator of life itself, the one who made all things on earth, beneath the earth and in the heavens – Our Lord Jesus Christ.”

Supporting his admonition with a text from the Holy Bible, the Vice President said: “1Cor 3:11, reminds us “For no one can lay any foundation other than the one already laid, which is Jesus Christ, that foundation; because it is based on the righteousness of the son of God and not our own righteousness or effort; because it is based on His grace, his love for us; because it is given to us as a gift from the owner of life, cannot fail us.

“So, in these uncertain times those who know Him, those who know the lord Jesus Christ, will do great exploits. We will rise above every challenge because we are the righteousness of God in Christ Jesus, and his promise to us is contained in the words of the prophet Isaiah. In Isaiah 3:10 where it says, “Say to the righteous that it shall be well with them…”

Join the conversation

Opinions