‘We wished him well in his presidential bid,’ Lawan says after Osinbajo’s dinner with APC senators
Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said on Tuesday the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the National Assembly would work hard for the party’s success in the 2023 general elections.
Lawan stated this in a chat with State House correspondents after the breaking of the Ramadan fast hosted by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo for the APC caucus in the National Assembly.
He said the Vice President briefed the lawmakers on his intention to vie for the presidency next year and they wished him well.
Osinbajo declared his presidential bid on Monday.
Lawan said: “We had dinner with the Vice President to break the fast and thereafter, we had a brief interaction on our government and the Vice President’s declaration to run for the President’s office.
“Naturally, the Vice President told us he had expressed his interest and that he needed to consult with the Senate APC caucus.
“He wanted us to hear from his mouth and that we did; and he was seeking our support in whatever way we can at the appropriate time; and we wished the Vice President good luck in this endeavour.”
“Let me assure everyone that the Senate APC caucus and indeed, the National Assembly caucus of the APC will continue to work very hard for our great party to continue to provide services to Nigerians.
“We shall also work hard to ensure that by 2023, the next administration is an APC administration at the federal and state levels by the Grace of God.”
