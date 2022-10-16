Politics
We won’t allow Atiku treat Nigeria like he treated Wike —Fani-Kayode
A statement by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, continues to elicit reactions from Nigerians.
Atiku, on Saturday, said that as a Pan-Nigerian with northern ancestry, Northerners should support him over a Yoruba or Igbo candidate.
However, a former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode condemned his remark and declared that Atiku would not be permitted to treat Nigerians in the same manner as he did Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike.
The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) referred to Atiku’s comment as disrespectful and repulsive in a series of tweets.
Fani-Kayode said Northerners in the All Progressives Congress, APC, believe that it’s time for power to shift to the South.
He wrote: “The North does not need a Yoruba or Igbo President: she needs a Northern President – Atiku Abubakar.
“Such tomfoolery is rarely seen even from the worst amongst us.
“Atiku’s words are not only unacceptable but also insulting, irresponsible and despicable.
READ ALSO:Nigeria will be flushed down the toilet under PDP —Fani-Kayode
“This is especially so given the fact that by next year we would have had 8 years of Northern/Fulani rule and now this man says we must have another 8 years of it because that is what is ‘best for the North’.
“Most Northerners do not believe this and thankfully they, unlike Atiku and members of his divided party, do not see Southerners as slaves and they regard us all as being equal.
“We will not allow Atiku to do to Nigeria what he did to Wike.
“We will not be cheated or denied.
“It is time for power to shift to the South and the overwhelming number of people in the North and certainly all the Northerners in the APC believe that.”
…1 pic.twitter.com/Nek3qhC071
— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) October 15, 2022
