We won’t give up until Kanu, detained IPOB members regain freedom — Ohanaeze

The apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has said it would not give up until the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and other members of the group regain their freedom.

The group stated this in a press statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia.

“We are unrelenting in our resolve to ensure that the FG toes the path of wisdom by conceding to the proposal for Dialogue and Alternative Dispute Resolution which will ensure the unconditional freedom of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and all members of IPOB detained across Nigeria,” the group said.

In the statement titled “Ohanaeze wins as FG produces Nnamdi Kanu in court”, the group stated that the Nigerian government has bowed to pressure as it produced Kanu in court.

The statement read, “The diplomatic engagements by Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide under the able leadership of His Excellency, Ambassador Professor George Obiozor has yielded a positive result as the Federal Government has through the Department of State Security bowed to the overwhelming demands of Ndigbo by producing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in Court.

“This is one step forward in Ohanaeze’s determined moves towards ensuring that the Afara Ukwu Prince is set free in no distant time. The Monitoring Team of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide led by former governor of Anambra State, His Excellency, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Chief Nwosu, Ezeigbo 1 of Abuja, Barr. Goddy Uwazurike were also in court to monitor proceedings and report back to the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.”

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Kanu, was on Thursday arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja on a seven-count terrorism charge.

Although the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) blatantly refused to allow a single journalist access to the courtroom, it was learnt that the IPOB leader pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him.

