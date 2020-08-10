‘We won’t miss him’, PDP reacts as Ondo dep Gov, Ajayi, officially dumps party for ZLP

The Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has said the Deputy Governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi has abused the welcome and privilege it extended to him when he was welcomed into the party.

The Ondo PDP said this in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Ikantu Peretei in Akure on Monday, while reacting to Ajayi’s resignation from the party.

Noting that Ajayi would not be missed, Peretei also insisted that the resignation of the deputy governor does not have any effect on the PDP or its victory in the October 10 governorship election.

The statement reads: ”The Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo State has received the exit of Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi from the Party, from just online publications.

”As a party, we are have not received his letter of resignation but we wish him well in his political journey.

” Agboola Ajayi joined our party on 22nd June 2020 and participated at the Governorship Primaries having received waiver from the National Secretariat of the Party.

“He has abused the welcome and privilege accorded him by our party supporters during his brief stay in the party.

“He also proved that he is desperate to become the Governor of Ondo State. In the days to come, it will dawn on him that, he has squandered whatever was remaining in his goodwill with this decision.

“However, his exit from the PDP will not affect our prospects of winning the October Gubernatorial Elections.

“The PDP remains solid, strong and more determined than ever before to win the forthcoming governorship elections with a credible and competent candidate in the person of Eyitayo Jegede, SAN.”

Ripples Nigeria reported on Monday that Ajayi has received the clearance of the national headquarters of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) to flag the party’s flag.

