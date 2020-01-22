We won’t react to speculations on US travel restrictions – Presidency

THE Presidency said on Wednesday that it would not react to speculation that Nigeria is among the countries in Africa, Asia, and Eastern Europe being considered for travel restrictions by the United States government,

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said in a statement the Federal Government would wait to watch the unfolding events on the matter.

The statement read: “Yes we have read the news that Donald Trump administration is planning to add a host of African, Asian and Eastern European countries to its travel restrictions list as reported by the U.S. media.

“We are not going to react to speculations. We urge you to wait for us to see what unfolds under the new policy, its scope, its reach, the implications, and its consequences before we react.”

President Trump had said on Monday the US government would expand the controversial travel ban to include more countries.

The US President, however, did not list the countries that will be included in the new arrangement.

At least five countries – Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen are currently on the US travel restriction list.

