News
‘We won’t tolerate it’, Nigerian govt reacts to planned launch of Yoruba agitators’ radio station
The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has reacted to the planned launch of a radio station by the Yoruba Nation self-determination group, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide.
The self-determination group had earlier announced a plan to unveil its radio station on January 1, 2023 to broadcast from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Reacting to the planned unveiling, NBC in a statement issued by its Director General of the Commission, Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, said no person shall operate or transmit anywhere in Nigeria without the approval of the Commission.
The commission warned against such transmission which jeopardizes the unity of the country and urged Nigerians to work with the government in ensuring peace and stability.
The statement reads: “It has come to the attention of the Commission that a group, the Ilana Omo Oodua Worlwide, in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman and General Secretary, Wale Adeniran and Tunde Amusat, respectively, announced that it would formally unveil Radio Ijangbara, as the official broadcast radio of the group on January 1, 2023.
“Further to this statement, was that the online radio will be broadcasting from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
READ ALSO:NBC fines Arise TV N2m over report on Tinubu
“The Commission wishes to state emphatically that, it will not tolerate the use of any broadcast facility within or outside Nigeria to create disunity among Nigerians and intentionally, or inadvertently, mislead people in a deliberate act of subversion and sedition. Nigerians do not need another round of heartache and disruption by any tribal interest group.”
“No person shall operate or use any apparatus or premises for the transmission of sound or vision by cable, television, radio, satellite or any other medium of broadcast from anywhere in Nigeria without the approval of the Commission.
“The Commission will continue to work with the appropriate security agencies to bring to book those with the intention to use the airwaves for personal or group interest to create division, and appeals to Nigerians for support, cooperation.
“The Commission urges Nigerians to unite in joining hands with the government to build a stronger and more prosperous nation and to help in the success of next year’s general elections.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...