‘We won’t tolerate it’, Nigerian govt reacts to planned launch of Yoruba agitators’ radio station

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has reacted to the planned launch of a radio station by the Yoruba Nation self-determination group, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide.

The self-determination group had earlier announced a plan to unveil its radio station on January 1, 2023 to broadcast from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Reacting to the planned unveiling, NBC in a statement issued by its Director General of the Commission, Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, said no person shall operate or transmit anywhere in Nigeria without the approval of the Commission.

The commission warned against such transmission which jeopardizes the unity of the country and urged Nigerians to work with the government in ensuring peace and stability.

The statement reads: “It has come to the attention of the Commission that a group, the Ilana Omo Oodua Worlwide, in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman and General Secretary, Wale Adeniran and Tunde Amusat, respectively, announced that it would formally unveil Radio Ijangbara, as the official broadcast radio of the group on January 1, 2023.

“Further to this statement, was that the online radio will be broadcasting from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“The Commission wishes to state emphatically that, it will not tolerate the use of any broadcast facility within or outside Nigeria to create disunity among Nigerians and intentionally, or inadvertently, mislead people in a deliberate act of subversion and sedition. Nigerians do not need another round of heartache and disruption by any tribal interest group.”

“No person shall operate or use any apparatus or premises for the transmission of sound or vision by cable, television, radio, satellite or any other medium of broadcast from anywhere in Nigeria without the approval of the Commission.

“The Commission will continue to work with the appropriate security agencies to bring to book those with the intention to use the airwaves for personal or group interest to create division, and appeals to Nigerians for support, cooperation.

“The Commission urges Nigerians to unite in joining hands with the government to build a stronger and more prosperous nation and to help in the success of next year’s general elections.”

