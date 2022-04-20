Wearable-tech company, Soter Analytics, secures $12M to build safety products

London-based wearable-tech company, Soter Analytics, has announced securing a $12M investment to build safety products.

The founder and CEO, Soter Analytics, Matthew Hart, disclosed this in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday.

The Series A round was led by AV8 Ventures, and saw participation from other investors including OTB Ventures, btov Industrial Technologies Fund and Verve Ventures.

According to Mathew, the fund will fuel the startup’s expansion plan in the US, Europe and the UK.

Speaking on the startup’s product and services, Mathew said:

“Our bespoke technology provides an end-to-end safety solution through AI and machine learning, and this fundraise shows that our investors and partners have recognised the strength of our product.”

The startup was founded in 2015, and is currently in-use by Travis Perkins, Coca-Cola, Gap and Woolworths.

