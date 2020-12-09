Webo’s red card ‘frozen’ as UEFA begins probe into racism claim

The football governing body in Europe, UEFA has started an official investigation into claim of racism during the Paris Saint-Germain vs Istanbul Basaksehir Champions League clash.

The disciplinary investigation follows after a match official was accused of using a racist term against Basaksehir assistant coach, Pierre Webo.

The Turkish club allege Romanian fourth official Sebastian Coltescu made a racist comment towards Webo.

The alleged act resulted to the suspension of the game in the 14th minute as both sets of players walked off in protest.

The two sides will finish the game on Wednesday with a new officiating team according to UEFA.

Former Cameroon international Webo was shown a red card in an exchange on the touchline but UEFA says the card had been frozen while the investigation continues.

“An ethics and disciplinary inspector has been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding the incident and the events that led to the Uefa Champions League group match Paris St-Germain v İstanbul Basaksehir being abandoned,” a Uefa statement read.

Paris Saint-Germain have already qualified for the round of 16 of the Champions League, but could seal top place in Group H with a win.

Istanbul Basaksehir already crashed out, even if they win. The game was still goalless when it was suspended.

