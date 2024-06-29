Wedding guests feared dead as suicide bomber detonates bomb in Borno town

Several guests at a wedding party were feared dead on Saturday when a female suicide bomber detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Gwoza town, Borno State.

Many others also sustained serious injuries at the venue of the wedding at Tashan Mararaba in Gwoza town.

One of the survivors told journalists that the bomber stormed the venue with a baby on her back and detonated the bomb.

However, the number of dead victims has not been ascertained while the injured persons are receiving treatment in a hospital in the town.

Gwoza, a border town about 135 kilometres South-East of Maiduguri, has witnessed several attacks from Boko Haram insurgents in the last few years.

Regarded as a notorious hideout for the insurgents who arrived in the area in 2009 from Maiduguri, Gwoza has suffered considerable violence as a result of the insurgency and in 2014, saw an influx of Boko Haram fighters fleeing Sambisa Forest.

