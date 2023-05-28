Weekly roundup: Investors trade N33.899bn worth of shares, UBA, Zenith among week’s top equities

The stock market closed this week with equity traders exchanging N33.899 billion for 1.963 billion shares in 30,827 deals.

According to the weekly report, this is slightly above the N33.626 billion traded the week before for 3.029 billion shares in 29,505 deals.

Top NGX performing sector

By measure of volume, the Financial Services Industry was the top performing sector, recording 1.463 billion shares valued at N18.028 billion traded in 15,593 deals. The Conglomerates Industry took the second spot, as investors exchanged 111.180 million shares, worth N371.360 million, on its floor in 1,590 deals.

Also, the Consumer Goods Industry made the list, coming third after recording 106.594 million shares, worth N2.544 billion, in 4,641 deals.

Top three equities

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Access Holdings Plc and Zenith Bank Plc accounted for 800.611 million shares worth N11.751 billion in 7,351 deals.

By measure of volume, UBA, Access Holdings and Zenith Bank were the top three equities, having contributed 40.78 per cent and 34.66 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Top five gainers of the week

FTN Cocoa stock gained N0.24kobo, ending the week with N0.68kobo per share, higher than the N0.44kobo it started with. RT Briscoe’s share rose to N0.38kobo per share, from N0.27kobo per share, gaining N0.11\kobo.

Chams saw its stock price rise by N0.11kobo, to end the week with N0.41kobo, in contrast to the opening price of N0.30kobo.

Tripple Gee’s share value grew to N3.90kobo per share, increasing by N0.95kobo, from N2.95kobo. University Press’ share closed the week at N2.25kobo per share from N1.87kobo per share, appreciating by N0.38kobo.

Top five losers of the week

Sovereign Trust Insurance’s share lost 20 per cent, to settle at N0.36kobo, below the N0.45kobo it opened the week with.

Chellarams’ share lost N0.34kobo, to close at N1.47kobo per share, against the opening price of N1.81kobo per share. Ardova also reported a loss of N2.80kobo, dropping the share to N17.35kobo per share, from N20.15kobo per share.

Royal Exchange’ share dropped to N0.48kobo, losing 7.69 per cent, from the N0.52kobo per share it started trading with.

Neimeth’s share fell from N1.50kobo to N1.39kobo per share, losing N0.11kobo within four days.

