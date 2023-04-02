WEEKLY ROUNDUP: Nigerian stock market attracts N17.56bn investment

On the trading floor, a total turnover of 2.071 billion shares exchanged investors’ hands between Monday and Friday last week in 17,917 deals worth N17.562 billion.

This contrasts with the N11.066 billion exchanged for 1.689 billion shares in 14,019 deals the week before.

Top NGX performing sector

On top of the list is the Financial Services Industry, as 948.792 million shares, valued at N7.621 billion, were traded on its floor in 7,903 deals.

The Conglomerates Industry took the second spot after closing the week’s trading with 930.664 million shares worth N1.486 billion in 1,591 deals.

Oil and Gas Industry came third with a turnover of 60.510 million shares worth N1.472 billion in 1,369 deals.

Top three equities

By measure of volume, Transnational Corporation (Transcorp) Plc, Living Trust Mortgage Bank Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc are the top three equities after recording a combined 1.429 billion shares worth N3.461 billion in 1,620 deals.

This means the three companies accounted for 69 per cent and 19.71 per cent of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively following this week’s trading.

Top five gainers of the week

Oando‘s stock gained N1.45kobo, ending the week with N5.70kobo per share, higher than the N4.25kobo it started with.

Ikeja Hotel’s share rose to N1.22kobo per share, from N1.03 per share, gaining N0.19kobo.

Champion Brew saw its stock price rise by N0.65kobo, to end the week with N5.55kobo, in contrast to the opening price of N4.90kobo.

Royal Exchange’s share value grew to N0.78kobo per share, appreciating by 13.04 per cent, from N0.69kobo.

UPDC’s share closed the week at N1.07 per share from N0.96kobo per share, appreciating by N0.11kobo.

Top five losers of the week

Prestige Assurance’s share lost 11.11 per cent, to settle at N0.40kobo, below the N0.45kobo it opened the week with.

NCR’s share lost N0.23kobo, to close at N2.12kobo per share, against the opening price of N2.35kobo per share.

CWG also reported a loss of 9.38 per cent, dropping the share to N0.87kobo per share, from N0.96kobo per share.

Dangote Sugar’s share decreased to N17 per share, losing N1.30kobo from the N18.30kobo per share it started trading with.

United Capital’s share fell from N12 to N11.20kobo per share, losing N0.80kobo within five days.

