Weeks after US terror alert, Ghana warns citizens against visiting Abuja
The Ghanaian government has warned its citizens against making non-essential trips to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The country’s ministry of foreign affairs and regional integration issued the warning in its latest security update on Wednesday.
It noted that the current security situation in Nigeria’s capital city was unpredictable with “high risk of terrorism, criminality, inter-communal conflict, armed attacks, and kidnappings.”
The United States, United Kingdom, and a few other countries had last month issued a travel advisory to its citizens and warned that the FCT was prone to terrorist attacks.
The advisory read: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to inform the travelling public about security developments in Abuja, Nigeria, and the subsequent directive by local authorities to hotels operating in residential buildings to shut down.
“Accordingly, the public is advised to avoid non-essential travel to Abuja, due to the unpredictable security situation in the city, and the high danger of terrorism, criminality, inter-communal conflict, armed attacks, and kidnappings.
“Whilst advising travellers who must travel out of necessity to Abuja to take precautionary measures, the Ministry will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates to the public when the situation improves.”
