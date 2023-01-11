Business
WEF raises concern about Nigeria’s economy, lists five risks for 2023
The World Economic Forum (WEF) has raised concerns about the health of the Nigerian economy and the tough job ahead for the country’s next president.
In a new report titled: “The Global Risks Report 2023,” published on its website on Wednesday, WEF said its submission on Nigeria was based on responses from 1,200 private-sector risk managers, public policy-makers, academics, and industry leaders across the world
The organization listed terror attacks, debt crises, cost of living, severe commodity supply crises, rapid or sustained inflation, and unemployment or livelihood crises as the most immediate risks facing the country’s economy.
“2023 is set to be marked by increased risks related to food, energy, raw materials, and cyber security, causing further disruption to global supply chains and impacting investment decisions,” Carolina Klint, risk management leader, Continental Europe, Marsh, said in the report.
She advised companies to focus not just on navigating near-term concerns but also on developing strategies that would position them well for longer-term risks and structural change.
WEF said globally, the coming years would present tough trade-offs for governments facing competing concerns for society, the environment, and security.
It used data from the Global Risks Perception Survey 2022-2023 to highlight the risks the world was likely to face over the coming 10 years.
The WEF identified the cost-of-living crisis as the most severe threat facing developed and developing countries over the next two years.
“Next is natural disasters and extreme weather events while geoeconomic confrontation also features in the top three most severe risks in our most immediate future,” the report said.
READ ALSO: World Bank projects 2.9% growth for Nigeria’s economy
The Geneva-based organization stressed that the long-term risk of failure to tackle climate change had emerged as the biggest set of risks.
“From failure to mitigate climate change to biodiversity loss and ecosystem collapse, findings showed the top four most severe risks over the next 10 years are all environmental.
“Already, short-term geo-economic risks are putting net-zero commitments to the test and have exposed a gap between what is scientifically necessary and politically palatable,” it added.
WEF urged leaders to act collectively and decisively to balance short- and long-term views.
“The short-term risk landscape is dominated by energy, food, debt, and disasters,’ said Saadia Zahidi, Managing Director of WEF.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...