Welcome from self exile but don’t bring back thuggery, Kwara APC warns Saraki

Former Nigerian Senate president, Bukola Saraki, has been warned not to bring back thuggery in Kwara State.

The state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) gave the warning to Saraki in a statement on Sunday by its publicity secretary, Tajudeen Folaranmi Aro.

The statement was in reaction to the claim that security agencies were attacked by some thugs in the convoy of Saraki on Saturday, when he visited Kwara for the first time after suffering defeat during the 2019 National Assembly election.

One person was said to have died following the alleged attack.

In its reaction the APC said, ““For the first time since Senator Bukola Saraki and his minions were overwhelmingly rejected by the people of Kwara State, our state again on Saturday recorded a sad reign of hoodlums at an event organised by the senator. This is sad and unacceptable. It is a reminder to the dark days of his inglorious reign in the state when he not only patronised hoodlums but he also placed them on government’s payroll, thereby legitimising thuggery.

READ ALSO: Like Lagos, Kwara govt moves to scrap pension for ex-governors, deputies

“We have since 2019 put those ugly days of official patronage of hoodlums behind us as a state. While Senator Saraki is welcome back to Kwara from his self exile after his crushing defeat, we implore him not to bring back the era of thuggery which our government has succeeded in stamping out.

“With his supporters, including the urchins, driving against the traffic, blocking public roads, injuring innocent citizens going about their own businesses, and constituting nuisance to members of the public as was the practice in those ugly years, members of the public have wondered what has changed in the orientation of Senator Saraki, especially his patronage of thugs who had a history of tormenting members of the public.

“It is of great concern that many people were injured as a result of the lawless conduct of Senator Saraki and his minions. For example, many innocent persons have been rushed to General Hospital after sustaining serious injuries from the reckless behaviour of his followers. We do not want such ugly development again in Kwara. We urge decent members of the society to call Senator Saraki and his followers to order.”

Join the conversation

Opinions