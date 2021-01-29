We’ll accept first doses of covid-19 vaccine –Northern Govs

Governors of the northern part of the country under the auspices of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) have unanimously agreed to take the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine when it finally arrives in the country for mass inoculation against the deadly virus.

This was made known on Thursday at a webinar on the safety and efficacy of vaccines organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABMF) by the Chairman of the forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong.

Lalong who was represented by the Secretary to the Plateau State Government (SSG), Professor Danladi Atu, said: “we the Northern Governors have agreed to take the first doses of the vaccines”.

In his welcome address, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Engineer Abubakar Gambo Umar, said that the seminar was organised to sensitise the general public and provide answers to all the issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and its vaccines.

A team of medical experts also gave their opinions about the COVID-19 vaccines, its efficacy and safety in the wake of the outbreak of the second wave of the pandemic which has claimed many lives.

