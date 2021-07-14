We’ll bring down Nigeria if Kanu dies in detention – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Wednesday threatened to pull down Nigeria if the Federal Government allows its leader, Nnamdi Kanu to die in the Department of State Service (DSS) custody.

In a statement issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group alleged that the DSS has refused all attempts made by Kanu’s personal doctors to treat him.

The separatist leader was arrested by security agents in an unnamed country on June 27.

He is currently standing trial for alleged treason and other allied charges at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The statement read: “Mazi Nnamdi Kanu must be released to enable him to undergo a proper medical examination having gone through the most horrendous inhumane treatment and torture at the hands of the Kenyan security agents.

“We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to alert the world and men of good conscience about the deteriorating health condition of our leader who has been in detention at the Department of State Services (DSS) dungeon since his illegal abduction in Kenya and criminal repatriation to Nigeria.

“Every attempt by his personal physicians to gain access to him has been rebuffed by the DSS, thereby worsening his health condition.

“We are alerting the world about this anomaly to compel the Nigerian government to grant our leader’s doctors access to see him for a thorough medical examination bearing in mind the terrible torture he underwent for eight days in the hands of the Kenyan security agents.

“We wish to unequivocally state that no harm should befall our leader. We will bring down Nigeria if anything untoward happens to him. The consequences of what we will do in Nigeria can only be imagined than experienced. This is not a threat but a promise! Nigeria has been winning and dining with bandits and terrorists, but dehumanizing and killing peaceful agitators and freedom fighters.

“We urge human rights organizations, UN, AU, EU, ECOWAS, and other relevant organizations across the globe to rise in defence of justice and compel the Nigerian government and her compromised security agencies to grant our leader’s personal doctors unfettered access to him.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, our indefectible and courageous leader must not die in DSS custody, neither should he suffer any serious health complications, otherwise Nigeria will cease to exist.

“Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has not committed any crime against Nigeria or Kenya government to warrant being treated as a criminal, after all a sitting President in Nigeria threatened blood of monkeys and baboons will flow in Nigeria if he was not allowed to rule Nigeria.

“Human rights organizations and men and women of good conscience across the world should not watch idly while our leader is being dehumanized by the wicked Nigeria security agents.

“Our leader’s fundamental human rights have been grossly violated by the Nigerian and Kenyan governments and continue to be violated with each passing day under the illegal custody of the DSS.”

By: John Chukwu

