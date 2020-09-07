We’ll conduct credible elections in Edo, Ondo —INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday declared its readiness to conduct credible elections in Edo and Ondo States.

The Edo and Ondo States governorship elections hold on September 19 and October 10 respectively.

The Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi, who disclosed this at a Webinar organized by the International Press Centre (IPC) and Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN), however, said the commission has no interest in the outcome of the polls but the credibility of the exercise.

He said: “It is the duty of INEC to provide a level playing field. We are not interested in the outcome of the elections but the credibility of the process, to ensure that materials get to the polling unit in good time.

He also appealed to the journalists to be fair in their election report.

“Regardless of the not-so-pleasant experiences journalists might have experienced with security agents during elections in the past, they are rest assured of good experience this time around. We are grateful for the synergy and we will continue to work together. I assure you that the experience will be different.

“INEC is not permitted by law to disqualify political parties from participating in the Edo governorship election, but Section 26 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) gives the commission the power to postpone an election if there is reason to believe that a serious breach of the peace is likely to occur if the election is proceeded with on the appointed date.”

