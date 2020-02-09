We’ll continue to insist on adequate security for Nigerians – CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said on Sunday it would continue to protest the killings of Christians in the country until such wicked acts stop.

The CAN president, Supo Ayokunle, who stated this at the 12th annual lecture and awards of the Bible Society of Nigeria in Lagos, noted that the Federal Government must rise up to its responsibility of providing adequate security for Nigerians.

He said but for the sustained pressure of the Christian umbrella body on government, recent moves by the state to address insecurity would have not been made possible.

He said: “The government must rise up to its responsibilities. All our money is with the government, the entire commonwealth of the nation. So they have the duty to make sure that they provide security. I will not keep quiet until I see that this is done.

“To overcome insurgency, there is the need for the words of God to be in the hand of every Nigerian. The fact that not everybody has the knowledge of God is the reason the country is battling with insurgency.”

The CAN president said if the youths were equipped with the word of God, it would minister to their hearts.

