We'll deal with any traditional ruler, gov who cedes Igbo land to herdsmen –Nnamdi Kanu | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
We’ll deal with any traditional ruler, gov who cedes Igbo land to herdsmen –Nnamdi Kanu
The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has warned traditional rulers and governors in the South-East that his group will deal mercilessly with any of them who cedes any land in the region to Fulani herdsmen.
Kanu who spoke through the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, in a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday, said there are intelligence reports that “governors, monarchs and even President-Generals of communities in the South-East and South-South have reached agreements with the Nigerian government to cede lands to herders,” warning them that if such happens, they will incur the wrath of IPOB and its security outfit, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).
The statement reads:
“IPOB has made it abundantly clear that we have no land for Fulani herdsmen settlement in Biafra land. The North have more space than the South, especially the South-East.
READ ALSO: Nnamdi Kanu a common fraudster using IPOB to scam Igbos, make money —Group
“We must warn that any governor, traditional ruler or President-Generals of every any community in Biafraland who ventures to cede any space of land to the Fulani herdsmen for the sake of monetary gain, or issue, is ultimately calling for the death of their people.
“The person must equally pay with his own life for such ceding of land to the Fulani herdsmen; he must die. IPOB and ESN are prepared to deal with them. Even the governor who tried will not go scot-free.
“We don’t have land for Fulani terrorists in Nigeria; they are free to stay in the North where they were allowed in 1804.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Ibrahimovic recalled by Sweden five years after announcing retirement
Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be making a return to the Swedish national team following a call-up by the team five years...
Liverpool’s top-four hopes rekindled after slim win at Wolves
Diogo Jota scored the only goal of the game between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Monday...
Messi nets brace, equals Xavi’s record as Barca thrash Huesca to go second
Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona thrashed bottom club Huesca 4-1 in a La Liga clash at Camp Nou on...
Hearn says two-fight deal agreed for Joshua vs Fury heavyweight showdown
Boxing Promoter, Eddie Hearn has revealed that a two-fight deal has been signed by both parties for the heavyweight showdown...
Family homes of two PSG players burgled during match
The family homes of two Paris Saint-Germain players, Angel di Maria and Marquinhos were burgled on Sunday during a game....
Latest Tech News
Savannah Fund launches $25m fund for African startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Savannah Fund launches $25-million fund...
What are the most popular mobile devices in Nigeria in 2021?
Nigeria has the second-largest mobile market in Africa, with South Africa the only country where the devices have enjoyed greater...
MISINFORMATION: Facebook to label posts on COVID-19 vaccine
Facebook Inc, on Monday said it has put in place measures to check misinformation and conspiracies concerning the Covid-19 vaccine...
Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures $3m. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures...
MEST opens 2022 applications for entrepreneurs in Ghana, Nigeria. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. MEST opens 2022 applications for...
YouTube to tax content creators from Nigeria, others
American online video-sharing platform, YouTube on Wednesday, announced that content creators in Nigeria and other parts of the world on...