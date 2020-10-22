We’ll get justice for all victims of Lekki Toll Gate shooting —Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has finally reacted to the shooting of unarmed and peaceful endSARS protesters by soldiers at Lekki, Lagos State on Tuesday, October 20.

Osinbajo in a series of tweets Wednesday night, more than 24 hours after the Lekki toll gate massacre happened, described the deaths of the young Nigerians as irreplaceable and assured of justice to the victims.

The tweet he posted on his handle, @ProfOsinbajo read, “My heart goes out to all the victims of the Lekki shootings, and also the policemen and all other men and women who lost their lives in the past few days in different parts of Lagos and other states.

“I spoke to some of those in the hospital. The pain of these terrible events is palpable in our towns and cities, and some losses are irreplaceable, but we can and will get justice for all of them. I stand with Lagos and all other affected states in these trying times.

“We pray we will never see a repeat of these tragedies in Jesus name. God bless you all. – YO”

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to say anything regarding either the massacre perpetrated by the army against young Nigerians at Lekki toll gate, or other killings in parts of Lagos and other states of the federation between Tuesday, October 20 and Wednesday 21, following the never ending endSARS protest.

