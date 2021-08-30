Politics
We’ll help Nigeria to uncover Boko Haram sponsors – US
The United States on Monday declared its readiness to help Nigeria to uncover the individuals behind the Boko Haram insurgency in the country.
The US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard, stated this during a chat with journalists in Abuja.
She said Washington had opened discussions with Nigeria on the issue.
The envoy said: “That is something we are very eager to partner Nigeria on. I have had at least three conversations in the last two months on this subject. I won’t like to go into details.”
“I hear people making the analogy with Afghanistan a lot, it does not match up. When you listen to what President Joe Biden said on how troops went to Afghanistan in the first place, it was because they were in a horrible tragedy, over 3,000 Americans were killed.
READ ALSO: Northern govs raise committee on Boko Haram sponsors
“That is a different construct. Nigeria and the US are sovereign nations that have had strong bilateral relations. I don’t actually think the two match up.”
A retired Nigerian Navy officer, Kunle Olawunmi, had claimed last week that several government officials were behind the country’s security challenges.
Olawunmi, who stated during a programme on Channels Television, said many sponsors of the Boko Haram insurgency are in the National Assembly and other key positions in the current government.
