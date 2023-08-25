‘We’ll hunt down, bring terrorists to justice,’ Defence chief vow to avenge death of military personnel

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, vowed on Friday the military would hunt down and bring to justice all terrorists, bandits and other enemies of the state.

He stated this at the burial of military personnel who died recently in combat and helicopter crash in Niger State.

Armed bandits on August 14 killed three officers and 22 soldiers in an ambush in Zungeru general area of Niger State.

Seven other soldiers were wounded in the attack.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter was on a mission to evacuate the deceased and wounded troops when it crashed at Chukuba area of Shiroro local government area of the state the same day.

The CDS said the military would not sit back and allow the enemies of the state to continue to destroy lives and properties in the country.

He warned the terrorists that the military would go after them and avenge the death of its personnel killed while defending the country.

Musa said the day that military buried personnel was one of the most difficult days in every commander’s mind, adding that he was pained to bury his officers and soldiers.

He said: “But I want to assure the families that their death is not in vain. We appreciate them, we pray for them and we will ensure that those that did this must pay for it.

“I use this opportunity to call all commanders and all troops all over Nigeria, that we must avenge this.

“The people that did this and those that have continued to kill our men wherever they are, we will get them out.”

He vowed that the military would smoke out the terrorists from their hideouts for total decimation.

Musa added: “Today we gather here with heavy hearts and tearful eyes to bid farewell to our fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in defence of our nation.

“We stand there today to honor their courage, dedication and unwavering commitment to duty.

“Their lives were abruptly taken from us in the line of duty while responding to a distress call in the Chukuba community of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.”

