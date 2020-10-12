We’ll make public our position on Ondo election soon —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday promised to release to the public in due course, its official position on the outcome of last weekend’s governorship election in Ondo State.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed this at a press conference on Monday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan, however, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to accelerate the amendment of the Electoral Act.

The president declined assent to the amended Electoral Act passed by the National Assembly in 2019.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Ondo State governorship election.

Akeredolu polled 292,830 votes to defeat the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, who scored 195,791 votes.

The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) flag bearer, Agboola Ajayi, garnered 69,127 votes.

The PDP spokesman said the party’s attention had been drawn to a statement credited to the Chairman of the APC National Caretaker Committee, Mai Buni, on the election.

The Yobe governor, according to him, begged the PDP to congratulate the APC on the outcome of the election.

Buni had earlier in a press conference advised the PDP to emulate the APC, which congratulated the party for winning the Edo election, by congratulating Akeredolu.

“It is said, one good turn deserves another, and just like we congratulated PDP in the Edo election, we look forward to seeing PDP and the other political parties extend similar gesture to us in the spirit of good sportsmanship.

“By so doing, we will make elections in Nigeria healthier and attractive, rather than making elections a do or die affair,” he said.

However, Ologbondiyan described the call as an attempt by the APC chief to use PDP to endorse the election.

“The PDP is too structured as a party to be used by anybody under any guise in that regard,” the spokesman said.

