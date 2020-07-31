We’ll make the Bar work for all, Akpata says after emerging NBA’s new President (Video)

The newly elected President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata has promised to ensure the union works for all.

Olumide on Thursday, won the NBA national election, defeating two Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), Babatunde Ajibade and Dele Adesina.

With the victory, he is the 30th NBA President and the first non-SAN president of the association in many years.

The result of the election showed that Akpata got 9,891 votes out of the total 18,256 ballots cast.

He was followed by Ajibade, who polled 4,328 votes, and Adesina, 3,982 votes.

Before his new position, Akpata, was formerly the Chairman, NBA Section on Business Law.

By August, the tenure of the outgoing president of the NBA, Paul Usoro (SAN) will expire.

Responding to the victory, Akpata wrote on his Twitter handle, @OlumideAkpata on Friday:

“Yesterday, we made history and today, I want to thank each and everyone of you who supported me and who was part of this process.

“I want to salute my entire team who worked tirelessly to make this a reality, sacrificing precious time to deliver our mandate.

“I also want to thank all lawyers for their massive support. The Nigerian Bar Association @NigBarAssoc will work for each and every one of its members and will work for the society too. Indeed, we will make the Bar work for all!”

Meanwhile, in the result of the election declared by Tawo Tawo (SAN) led Electoral Committee, John O. Aikpokpo-Martins emerged 1st Vice President, Adeyemo Kazeem Debo emerged 2nd Vice President.

Other newly elected officials of the union are Oduah Joyce, General Secretary; Nwadialo Esther Uchenna, Assistant Secretary; Mercy Ijato Agada, Treasurer; and Edun Olukunle, Welfare Secretary.

There was also Anagor Raphael Nnamdi, Financial Secretary; Nduka Rapuluchukwu Ernest, Publicity Secretary; and Naza Ferdinand Afam, Assistant Publicity Secretary.

