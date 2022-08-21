‘We’ll never allow impunity thrive in Nigeria’, Sowore says in aftermath of Agba Jalingo’s release

Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), has described the detention of Nigeria’s journalist, Agba Jalingo, as manifestation of impunity in the country.

Jalingo was arrested by police operatives attached to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command in Lagos on Friday.

The journalist’s wife, Violet Agba, who confirmed his arrest last Friday night, said he was picked up for allegedly defaming the character of the wife of Frank Ayade, the younger brother of Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade.

The journalist was however freed on Saturday night.

Sowore, who reacted to the release via a video posted on his Twitter handle on Sunday, lamented the excesses of the government.

He said the Nigeria Police kidnapped the journalist from his residence and took him to an unknown place.

He thus harped on the freedom of speech, adding that impunity would not be allowed to thrive in the country.

