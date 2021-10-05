‘We’ll no longer tolerate witch-hunt, harassment of our members,’ APC tells Gov Mohammed

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bauchi State said on Tuesday it would no longer tolerate witch-hunt, intimidation, and harassment of its members by the state government.

The APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Alhaji Bako Hussaini, gave the warning in a statement in Bauchi.

The party was reacting to last Saturday’s demolition of a building belonging to the member of the House of Representatives representing Bauchi Federal Constituency, Yakubu Shehu, by the state government.

The statement read: “The APC in the state condemned in clear terms, the cunning manoeuvres of Governor Bala Mohammed, currently being employed to cover up his apparent failure.

“The people of Bauchi State and members of the APC are tired of the clueless and ill-focused administration of Governor Bala Mohammed. Since the inception of the administration in May 2019, the PDP-led government has devised countless political gimmicks and diversionary tactics to win the hearts of the people of Bauchi State but to no avail.

“A lot of unfounded allegations and threats were made against APC chieftains and critical stakeholders which turned to be an exercise in futility. As though he has exhausted all the chicanery aimed at diverting public attention without success, the governor has resorted to his last option to witch-hunt, frustrate and victimize members of the APC in Bauchi State.

“To actualize his last option, the governor of Bauchi State has instituted several court cases against certain key figures and critical stakeholders of the APC. There is also the unlawful revoking of land titles of APC members, especially the valid titles of two former governors of Bauchi State and their deputies who are now in the APC.

“The government further confiscated several properties of APC members which were lawfully acquired by citizens earlier before the inception of the PDP government in 2019.

“The government also demolished the houses of loyal citizens without complying with due process of law. The recent one is the house of the Honourable member representing Bauchi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives which was demolished last Saturday.

“There is also the unlawful revoking of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) contract in 2019 which was duly awarded to APC members during the last administration. In addition to the above, we are fully aware that the governor has listed several other APC chieftains and critical stakeholders as the next target for witch-hunting, harassment, and political victimization.

“Let him know that the eagle eyes are on and watching all the ill plans as they unfold.”

By: Yemi Kanji

