‘We’ll not bring our nephews to run Nigeria’s govt,’ Obi’s running mate, Baba-Ahmed, aims dig at Buhari

The Labour Party vice-presidential candidate, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed, said on Friday the party would fix the country’s education sector if elected into power in 2023.

Baba-Ahmed, who stated this in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, said he likes the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the principles behind the party.

The economist was unveiled as Obi’s running mate on Friday.

He assured that his combination with the ex- Anambra governor would ensure prudent management of the country’s resources.

In what many would view as a thinly-veiled jibe at President Muhammadu Buhari, the former federal lawmaker said the duo would not bring the nephews to run the Nigerian government if elected into power in 2023.

Buhari’s nephew, Mamman Daura, was an influential figure in his military government between 1984 and 1985; and in his administration from 2015.

Baba-Ahmed said: “What I bring to the table is prudent procurement and a pyramid of enlightenment. We will not bring our nephews to run the government. Nigeria’s money will not be wasted.”

