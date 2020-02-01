We’ll not tolerate any threat over Amotekun – Adams

The Are Ona kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, on Friday warned against opposition to the South West security outfit, Amotekun.

Adams, who spoke at a South-West Security Stakeholders’ Group summit in Osogbo, Osun State, warned that people of the region would not tolerate any form of threat over the establishment of the Amotekun.

He also faulted the Fulani groups for opposing the formation of the regional security outfit.

The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore group had said recently that its members are afraid of Amotekun.

The group’s National Secretary, Alhassan Saleh, said members of the group “fear” the security outfit because its members carrying out their business in the Southwest would be targeted.

The six South West governors had last month established the Amotekun to tackle criminalities in the region.

He said: “We want everyone out there to know that the people of this region would not tolerate any form of threats from any individual or groups in relation to the issues of insecurity and the birth of Amotekun.

“As you have seen in recent times, the people of the Southwest are behind the governors on the Amotekun project.”

