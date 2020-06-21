We’ll punish people behind the demolition of Nigeria High Commission’s building —Ghana Govt

The Ghanaian government on Sunday condemned the demolition of a building owned by the Nigeria High Commission by “unknown persons” in Accra.

In a statement issued by the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, the Ghanaian government said it would go after the perpetrators of the act.

Armed men had on Friday stormed the staff quarters of the Nigeria High Commission in Ghana with bulldozers and demolished a block of apartments on the property.

The building was being constructed to accommodate staff and visiting diplomats to the High Commission.

However, the Nigerian government said it is engaging its Ghanaian counterpart on the incident.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt protests demolition of its Embassy staff quarters in Ghana

The Ghanaian government, according to the statement, had beefed up security at the said facility.

It described the incident as a breach of the Vienna Convention of Diplomatic Relations.

The statement read: “Unidentified individuals had allegedly breached the premises of the Nigerian High Commission in Accra and demolished its property under construction around 10:30 a.m., on Friday June 19, 2020.

“Accordingly, investigations are ongoing to unravel facts of the matter and bring the perpetrators to book.”

Join the conversation

Opinions