We’ll rather die than allow herdsmen take over our land, Igboho says amid threat of arrest

Rights activist Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Igboho, has vowed that the Yoruba people would not allow killer herdsmen chase them away from their land.

In a viral video circulated on the internet on Sunday, Igboho said the eyes of his people are opened and that they would rather lose their lives than allow invaders take over their lands.

Igboho’s comment came amid orders for his arrest issued by both the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde.

The orders for his arrest followed his eviction order to Fulani herders in Ibarapa area of Oyo State over alleged kidnapping, killing and other crimes allegedly being committed by killer herdsmen in the area.

READ ALSO: In the past five years herdsmen have killed over 300 Yorubas —Gani Adams

In the video, Igboho appreciated Yoruba traditional leaders and other prominent leaders in the region for speaking up against the order for his arrest.

He told a crowd of his supporters in the video, “They (killer herdsmen) cannot chase us away from our land. Our eyes are opened… unless they want to kill us.”

On Yoruba leaders he told them, “Don’t ridicule or abuse our leaders in the South-West, I swear with the gods of our land, they are also angry with the current situation and they are now speaking up

“You can see the way all the Yorubas and other prominent South-West leaders rose up in unison to say that you must not arrest Igboho.

“It is quite sad that we are being maltreated, killed and our sisters/daughters get raped by killer herdsmen, we can’t go to farm or stream to carry out different activities. Enough is enough.”

Join the conversation

Opinions